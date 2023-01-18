Five of the ten most expensive streets to buy property in Spain are on the Costa del Sol The Zagaleta luxury residential development in Benahavís, Marbella, is only just pipped at the post in the national ranking with an average price of 7 million euros per home

The most exclusive street in Spain in which to buy a home is on the island of Mallorca. It is Calle Sant, in the town of Calvià, where owners ask an average of 7,043,750 euros for one of their luxurious homes, according to a study by the Idealista real estate website.

However, the second-place spot of the exclusive ranking covers an entire residential development located in Benahavís, near Marbella: the Coto Zagaleta. This exclusive area of the Costa del Sol just missed out on the top spot with an average price of 7,042,462 euros.

Therefore, it surpasses Calle Mozart, in Marbella, which last year occupied the first place in the Malaga provincial ranking and now moves to second, with an average price of 5,932,489 euros that places it in third position at the national level.

Next is the Cascada de Camoján development, also in Marbella, where owners ask an average of 5,444,000 euros for their exclusive homes.

It is followed by two streets in Madrid: the Paseo de los Lagos in Pozuelo de Alarcón, better known as La Finca, with an average of 5,248,039 euros, and the Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes, in La Moraleja residential development, with an average of 4,972,656 euros.

The ranking is completed by Calle Cañete, in Marbella, where the average is 4,883,602 euros, Calle del Camino Ancho, in La Moraleja (Madrid), where you will need to pay an average of 4,751,654 euros, the Sierra Blanca development, in Marbella, with an average of 4,625,158 euros and, finally, the Vía Cornisa de Calvià with an average price of 4,608,732 euros.

Methodology

For the real estate ranking, Idealista has studied the absolute average price of all types of homes (flats, studios, penthouses, villas etc) advertised on the same street. To avoid distortions in the data, only those streets that had a minimum of ten listings have been taken into account. Therefore, the report only shows average street prices, which does not mean that they are the most expensive homes for sale in each market.