Enjoy your new home in Málaga with Habitat Inmobiliaria

Málaga is undoubtedly the land of opportunities. This city has established itself in recent years as a place for investment thanks to its strategic location and all the nearby services and companies. In addition, its airport, located very close to the centre of the provincial capital city, ranks third in terms of traffic volume and makes it a very attractive city.

Habitat Inmobiliaria, a promoter of new developments with a long history, currently has two developments of note; Habitat Valle Romano in Estepona and Habitat Santangelo in Benalmádena.

Habitat Valle Romano is an urbanisation of 115 homes with between one and four bedrooms with the possibility of choosing between penthouses and ground-floor flats with private garden.

The most noteworthy characteristics include its communal areas with swimming pool, gym, social club and gardens in which to enjoy your free time.

Moreover, its location in Estepona means it has privileged views of the sea and of the Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja Nature Area.

This development has also been chosen by Forbes magazine as one of the 10 best residential developments currently being marketed in Spain thanks to the high level of sustainability and energy efficiency of the homes, as well as the quality of their design and surroundings.

Finally, Habitat Santangelo is a development of 51 homes with two or three bedrooms, all with terraces and extensive communal areas such as gardens and swimming pool in which to enjoy incomparable surroundings and sea views, just like Habitat Valle Romano.

The development, which is synonymous with quality of life and wellbeing all year round, is located in a strategic enclave in Benalmádena, in a peaceful setting where you can enjoy wonderful sea views, just 15 minutes from the airport and 20 minutes from the heart of Málaga and Puerto Banús.

For all these reasons, Habitat Valle Romano and Habitat Santangelo are two developments for anyone who dreams of homes with a terrace and an unbeatable location very close to the sea.

Habitat Inmobiliaria, extensive experience and more than 60,000 homes delivered

Habitat Inmobiliaria is a national benchmark with extensive experience and more than 60,000 homes delivered. The company currently has 4,000 homes on the market in different parts of Spain.

Specifically in the province of Málaga, in addition to Habitat Valle Romano and Habitat Santangelo the company has other developments being marketed, Habitat Los Guindos and Habitat Alborán, comprising Habitat Alborán Mistral, Habitat Alborán Siroco and Habitat Alborán Poniente.

Thus, the developer stands out for its recognised Habitat Quality, endorsed by various external organisations and laboratories, offering homes of high architectural quality and spaces designed for wellbeing and enjoyment.

More information on Habitat Inmobiliaria's developments in Málaga

Those interested in learning more about Habitat Inmobiliaria’s developments in Málaga can receive further details and, if they wish, request a video-call by calling freephone 900 100 420, sending an email to informacion@habitat.es or visiting the website www.habitatinmobiliaria.com.