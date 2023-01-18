Centro House: A Luxury Co-working venue and offices in Puerto Banus

Monday, 10 October 2022, 18:26

Centro House is a luxury co-working venue that blends business, lifestyle and wellbeing in one. Awarded Best Office in Spain at the European Property Awards 2022-23, the centre has the feel of a private members’ club and offers space to work, to network, to relax and even to stay over, with four private ensuite bedrooms.

Centro House is possibly the only co-working venue where office desks are adorned with chandeliers and where slick, private offices and meeting rooms are complemented by the most beautiful rest areas. As soon as you enter the building you’ll see an interesting mix of international entrepreneurs, building their businesses and enjoying the facilities too. Some come just for a few days and some take the monthly hot-desking package, but all members get access to the unique facilities such as the pool, gym, free yoga classes and networking events.

Marbella may be known for its jet-set lifestyle, but it’s increasingly becoming the hub for the tech, crypto and fintech industries in southern Europe. Owners are attracted by the location, the climate and proximity to Malaga airport (being only a short flight from European business capitals.) For entrepreneurs choosing location-independent businesses, Centro House offers an ideal solution with flexible packages and no commitment.

Packages start from just 39 Euros plus IVA for a day pass, then there is hot-desking, which can be purchased monthly or on a flexible basis. It goes without saying that there is high speed wifi, members have access to a luxurious shared kitchen with free tea and coffee, a sophisticated digital entry-system to the building and secure lockers.

Meeting rooms are available for hire in a smart executive boardroom with an interactive whiteboard. This attracts local businesses who want to impress in a stunning location. The executive boardroom is available for hourly rental for only 75 euros per hour plus IVA.

Bedrooms at Centro House offer a peaceful environment to wake up in, away from the hustle and bustle in a separate villa area of the centre. Each one has its own ensuite and has been tastefully designed. When you stay here, you’ll be reminded, life is good! It’s hard not to smile when you enter Monkey Room and see the cute monkey wall-lamp, or when you step onto your private terrace in Lake Room and see views that will take your breath away.

The four bedrooms in Centro House are available for nightly rental and you can find out more on their website: https://centro.house/accommodation/

Centro House Monkey Room

Centro House Lake Room

Centro House Palm Room

Centro House Toucan Room

Private offices are also available with different pricing models dependent on size and duration of contract, currently there is a waiting list for two- and three- person offices, so it’s worth getting your name down quickly!

See more on the Centro House website, www.centro.house

Contact: The Centro House Team on +34 604 23 18 31 or contact@centro.house

www.centro.house

Instagram @centrohouse_marbella