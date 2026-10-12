12 October: ‘Good fortune’ from Andalucía

Alekk M. Saanders 12/10/2026 Actualizado a las 06:43h.

The Legion’s Goat is a traditional mascot and official symbol that accompanies the Spanish Legion at parades. The mascot remains one of the most eagerly anticipated and iconic moments of the parade in honour of Spain’s National Day, or Día de la Hispanidad.

'Pepe the Goat'

Animal mascots have accompanied the Legion’s regiments for almost a century, fulfilling a symbolic and representative role within the military units and at events.

This tradition dates back to the days when, during military campaigns like the Rif War, troops would take livestock with them to provide themselves with staple foods such as meat and milk. However, the legionnaires would usually grow attached to the animals and could no longer bring themselves to slaughter them, thereby incorporating them into their unit.

The most prominent goat passed away in October of 2016 at the ‘La Pepa’ animal shelter in Arcos de la Frontera

Goats have become the most enduring symbol. One of the most famous goats is ‘Pepe the Goat’. From the moment he joined the service in November 2005, he served for eleven years in the Legion’s logistics unit.

At parades, Pepe was dressed in a cloak embroidered with the relevant emblem of his flag, and a traditional legionnaire’s cap was placed on his head. The goat retired in the summer of 2016 and passed away in October of that year at the age of 12 at the ‘La Pepa’ animal shelter in the Andalusian town of Arcos de la Frontera.

A goat vs a ram

Four years ago, the Legion began occasionally replacing the traditional goat with a lamb, as well as a ram. In the parade on 12 October 2022, a six-month-old lamb nicknamed ‘Titan’ accompanied the legionnaires. A couple of years later, Killo, a six-year-old ram, served as the official mascot of the 3rd Terzio ‘Don Juan de Austria’ of the Spanish Legion, stationed in Almería. Amidst such ram-dominated parades, the goats are not forgotten either. Last year, a goat named Camarón took part in the parade marking Armed Forces Day 2025, which took place in June in the Canary Islands.

The animal representing the Legion at last year’s parade in honour of National Day in Madrid was a three-year-old Castilian ram born in Almeria province

The animal representing the Legion at last year’s parade in honour of National Day in Madrid was a three-year-old Castilian ram belonging to the Legion’s 1st Tercio ‘Gran Capitán’, stationed in Melilla.

His name is Baraka, a name of Arabic (and Rif) origin which translates as ‘good fortune’ or ‘blessing’. He was born in Andalucía, specifically in Almería province, and as a young lamb was given as a gift by an honourable legionnaire. Having been in the ranks since childhood, Baraka has become accustomed to his fellow soldiers and the rhythms of military life.

He is described as an animal very much at home in a military environment, capable of keeping up the brisk pace characteristic of Legion parades.

Last October, Baraka rose to national fame when he made his first appearance in the ranks of the sappers, wearing a short dark raincoat bearing his unit’s emblem, a sash featuring the Spanish flag, and a ‘chapiri’ (a legionnaire’s cap).

A well-known bear

Throughout its history, the Spanish Legion has also welcomed into its ranks other rather unusual animals, usually native to the regions where it was stationed. Barbary macaques, wild boars, parrots trained to shout obscenities, and eve a bear nicknamed Magan once served as mascots.

Incidentally, the bear was one of the Spanish Legion’s most famous and exotic mascots, accompanying the military corps in the 1950s. He was closely associated with the 4th Battalion of the 2nd Tercio (the ‘Duque de Alba’ Tercio), stationed in Ceuta. The most famous military anecdote is linked to Magan.

Magan-bear was one of the Spanish Legion’s most famous and exotic mascots, accompanying the military corps in the 1950s

The story took place during a fancy dress party at the Ceuta Military Casino. Three lieutenants from the 4th Battalion decided to attend the party dressed in traditional Gypsy costumes. So they brought the bear Magan with them as part of their performance.

Due to the festive atmosphere and the crowd, the casino’s guests mistakenly assumed that the bear was not real, but a legionnaire in a very convincing costume. The act was a resounding success and was met with thunderous applause when the bear began performing his tricks. However, in the commotion, the animal became frightened, reared up on its hind legs with a loud growl and defecated in the middle of the dance floor.

As soon as it became clear that it was a real, large bear, panic broke out and the guests, terrified, rushed out of the room.