Malaga Comic-Con's most in-demand actors and the price to meet them

One of the main attractions of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, which starts on Thursday, 1 October, is the star-studded line-up of film ... and television stars that fans will get to see up close.

Meeting their idols and getting their photo taken with them, however, costs money: from 125 euros for an autograph or a photo with Elijah Wood (the most expensive at this year's event) to 50 euros with Christopher Lambert.

In the Meet the Artist area outside the Fycma (Malaga's fair and trade centre), fans will be able to meet beloved actresses such as Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Denise Richards (Starship Troopers) and Aya Cash (The Boys), as well as actors such as Karl Urban (The Boys), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings), Richard Dean Anderson (the legendary MacGyver) and Iñaki Godoy (One Piece), among many others.

The reunion between Elijah Wood and Sean Astin (Frodo and Sam) 25 years after the filming of The Lord of the Rings is one of this year's main attractions. The price to have the experience of meeting them reflects that. A photo with Sean Astin or an autograph from him costs 100 euros.

There's also the option of having your photo taken with both of them at the same time: 225 euros for a historic portrait. John Rhys-Davies, who plays the dwarf Gimli, is also attending Comic-Con Málaga. Fans can take a selfie with him for 80 euros or a selfie and an autograph for 120 euros (cash only).

The Lord of the Rings meet-and-greet is not, however, the most expensive at the convention. Meeting the cast of Starship Troopers, a cult sci-fi film from the 1990s, costs 300 euros. It includes a photo with Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, Dina Meyer, Jake Busey and Michael Ironside.

A photo with just Denise Richards costs 60 euros. That's the same price as having your photo taken with or getting an autograph from the unforgettable MacGyver, actor Richard Dean Anderson.

Butcher and Stormfront are irreconcilable enemies in The Boys, but at Comic Con they'll pose together for 160 euros. A photo or autograph from Karl Urban on its own costs 95 euros. A snap with Aya Cash costs 65 euros.

A photo with One Piece actors Iñaki Godoy, Taz Skylar and Peter Gadiot costs 195 euros. A photo with just the star of the series, the young Iñaki Godoy, costs 65 euros.

The cast of Los Serrano are also attending Comic-Con Málaga. Antonio Resines, Antonio Molero, Fran Perea, Víctor Elías, Natalia Sánchez and Jorge García Jurado will all be there. A photo with all of them costs 100 euros. An autograph from Fran Perea or Antonio Resines on its own costs 50 euros.

John Romita Jr., Marvel's legendary artist, will be signing, for free, the official poster he created for this year's event. The poster is available at the Fycma's shop.

Comic-Con will also offer the chance for writers such as Javier Castillo and Juan Gómez Jurado to sign copies of their books free of charge for their fans.

Explore the SUR in English culture and arts archive