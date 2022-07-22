Mijas dance students triumph once more at national championships The academy was placed first in the children's show dance category, second in the adult show dance section and third in the junior advanced show dance category

Students from the International Theatre School (ITS), a British-run dance academy in Las Lagunas in Mijas, have triumphed once again during the Vive tu Sueño dance nationals held in Marbella last month.

The academy, which picked up several trophies during last year's competition in Tarragona, was placed first in the children's show dance category, second in the adult show dance section and third in the junior advanced show dance category.

The competition attracted more than 3,000 dancers from academies from all over Spain.

The ITS has also been taking part in popular Spanish television show Got Talent, which will air in the autumn.