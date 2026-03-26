Spanish health authorities order product recall of Boadas 1880 brand sausage over salmonella concerns

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Thursday, 26 March 2026, 12:03 Share

A new food alert has been issued regarding Boadas 1880 brand of cured, sliced sausage sold in various parts of Spain, including Andalucía.

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) announced on Wednesday the product recall of the sliced sausage known as 'longaniza de payés' after the presence of salmonella was detected in several batches.

The agency recommends that anyone who has these products at home should "refrain from consuming them".

Aesan also advises seeking medical attention if you have consumed any of the products from the affected batches and are experiencing symptoms compatible with salmonellosis: typically, diarrhoea and/or vomiting accompanied by fever and headache.

In most cases, the symptoms of salmonellosis "are relatively mild and patients recover without specific treatment". However, in some cases, "particularly in young children and the elderly, the dehydration caused by the illness can be severe and life-threatening", stated the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

According to information available from Aesan, the affected products were on sale in Andalucía, Catalonia, Valencia and Murcia, although redistribution to other regions is not ruled out.

The agency communicated this health alert to the regions in question via the nationwide system for rapid exchange of such information, known as Sciri, with the aim of "verifying the withdrawal of the affected products from sales channels".

Zoom Image of the recalled sausage. SUR

Details of recalled product

Product name: Longaniza de payés selección

Brand: Boadas 1880

Batch numbers and expiry dates:

Batch 329 expiry date 30/03/2026

Batch 330 expiry date 31/03/2026

Batch 331 expiry date 31/03/2026

Batch 345 expiry date 11/04/2026

Batch 346 expiry date 11/04/2026

Batch 347 expiry date 11/04/2026

Product appearance: sliced with plastic packaging

Unit weight: 80g

Temperature: chilled food