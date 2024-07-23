One in four Brits opt for fashion over protection when choosing sunglasses, putting eye health at risk

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 18:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Millions of Brits are putting their eye health at risk by choosing style over substance when it comes to choosing their sunglasses, according to new research from the optical chain Specsavers.

Nearly one in four (23%) say they are more likely to purchase a pair of sunglasses based on looks alone rather than the level of protection against ultraviolet (or UV) rays they provide.

The poll of 2,000 UK adults also uncovered a lack of awareness around how effective – or ineffective – an individual pair of sunglasses can be against UV rays.

Sunglasses must bear the CE Mark and be marked as UV400 to offer effective UV protection.i

A fifth (19%) admit to not knowing how effective their chosen shades are in protecting them from UV rays, while over a third (37%) said they were unaware that sunglasses had different levels of UV protection.

Just under a quarter (23%) reported that they believed sunglasses with larger lenses provided better protection from UV rays, a further 14% also thought that sunglasses with darker lenses offered this same protection.

The study also showed that just under a third (31%) of people are concerned about sun damage to their eyes if they forget their shades on a sunny day, but that more people (just over a third at 35%) are more worried about not being able to see at the time. A little over one in 20 (6%) confess their biggest concern would be adding to the wrinkles around their eyes.

While almost two-fifths of people (39%) wish they’d taken better care of their eyes in the past, only one-fifth (18%) wear sunglasses all year round. This is despite the risk of sun damage during any season, with only 15% wearing sunglasses on dull days.

Irreversible damage to eyesight

Giles Edmonds, Clinical Services Director at Specsavers, explained: “Long-term sun exposure can cause irreversible damage to your eyesight and can increase the risk of specific eye conditions such as cataracts or age-related macular degeneration, a common cause of blindness.

“The right sunglasses can protect the eyes by filtering UV light from the eyes – however, many people still choose a cosmetic pair over safety, which may cause the pupil to dilate, increasing the amount of UV light filtering into the eyes. And the darkness of your sunglasses lenses has nothing to do with UV protection — it only helps to reduce the brightness of light that reaches your eyes.”

Exactly half of the respondents (50%) believe their eyesight has worsened over the last 10 years, with over one in 10 reporting a significant deterioration.

While small amounts of sunlight can be good for your body, frequent exposure to UV rays can have a negative impact on your vision. In the short-term, UVA and UVB rays can lead to photokeratitis (a type of sunburn to the cornea) and in the long-term, they can increase your risk of developing more serious eye conditions.

Edmonds added: “It’s worrying that so many people say they would choose style over UV protection – when it really is possible to have both. There are a lot of myths around sunglasses and their UV protection, and it can be hard to know which pair to choose. Our advice is to speak to your local optician, as they will be able to advise you – and help you pick out a stylish prescription pair (or two on our 2-for-1 deal) that will tick all the boxes.”

