Malaga hires six anaesthetists to alleviate shortage that forces the suspension of surgeries

José Antonio Sau 04/06/2026 a las 11:48h.

Malaga's Hospital Regional has hired six anaesthetists so far this week to alleviate the burden the absence of 19 professionals is causing.

The accumulation of these absences has forced the hospital complex to suspend some surgeries, although the bulk of the activity has remained unaltered.

The 19 anaesthetists in question represent 20 per cent of the nearly 100 professionals at Hospital Regional's centres across the city. Five of them work at the Materno Infantil hospital.

Other sources, however, told SUR that there are 24 anaesthetists not working at the moment.

Coinciding absences

Union sources specified that ten anaesthetists are pregnant, while another ten are awaiting surgery or dealing with illness, among other reasons. Healthcare sources also estimate that there are another 20 specialists with reduced hours.

In addition, "there are fewer operating rooms available" during these weeks at the complex due to these absences. This has also led to the cancellation of some afternoon surgeries at Hospital Materno Infantil and Hospital El Clínico, which are part of the Hospital Regional complex.

No source so far has been able to estimate the true impact of this situation.

Union sources on Tuesday denied that the absences were due to the refusal of anaesthesiologists in various regions to work afternoon shifts as a pressure tactic on the government, which approved the framework statute on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, doctors across the country have been protesting against the framework statute and their working conditions, demanding an end to 24-hour on-call shifts, overtime pension entitlements and higher rates of pay for extra hours, among other improvements.

This movement began at the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid, with doctors in Catalonia and Murcia joining the rally.

According to union sources, Malaga's anaesthetists are not supporting these strikes.

The response of hospital management

Hospital Regional told SUR on Monday that the anaesthesiology department "continuously adjusts staffing levels to meet the hospital's healthcare needs through ongoing workforce planning". As in any large organisation, "sick leave cases change constantly and management addresses them on an ongoing basis through reorganisation and cover arrangements that allow healthcare activity to continue".

The hospital said it maintained "an active policy of covering absences and vacancies, recruiting staff whenever necessary to guarantee continuity of care in surgery, outpatient consultations and diagnostic procedures".

Hospital management and department heads coordinate these appointments according to healthcare needs and the availability of specialists, the hospital added.