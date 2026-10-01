Malaga province starts flu and coronavirus vaccinations this Thursday, 1 October

The flu and coronavirus vaccination campaign in Malaga province and across Andalucía begins this Thursday, 1 October, with the aim of reaching as many ... people as possible.

Healthcare experts are concerned that, so far, the campaign has not reached the target population as much as they would have liked it to. Yet, last year's campaign achieved very high vaccination rates in the province, with 351,122 people vaccinated against the flu and 140,096 against the coronavirus.

The SAS (Andalusian health service) has organised walk-in flu vaccination days in shopping centres and the headquarters of religious brotherhoods: every Wednesday from 11 November to 16 December and two "super Saturdays".

The health authority has also taken into account the behaviour of the flu during the last season, when the circulation of the virus began nearly a month early, marked by the spread of a variant of the A(H3N2) virus, known as the K subclade. Various medical societies warned at the time of its high transmissibility and that antigenic changes could reduce the protection of vaccines.

The semFYC drew particular attention to the impact this could have on the most vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, the immunocompromised and those with chronic illnesses. Although the K subclade is not associated with a more severe form of the virus, reduced vaccine protection could lead to an increase in infections and, consequently, in hospital admissions and complications.

Children

From this Thursday, children between six months and five years of age, the under-18s with underlying health conditions and pregnant women will be eligible for vaccination. The first wave of vaccinations also includes people living in nursing homes and centres for people with disabilities, their carers and healthcare and social care staff.

For children between the ages of three and four, flu vaccination will preferably take place in schools using an intranasal vaccine.

The remaining groups will be included gradually throughout October. From 7 October, the flu and Covid-19 vaccination campaign will include people over the age of 80, those requiring high-level care at home and their regular carers, as well as healthcare and social care professionals.

On 14 October, the vaccination programme will open to over-70s and adults under 60 with underlying health conditions and those in high-risk groups.

Finally, from 21 October, over-60s, members of the state security forces, firefighters, prison staff and professionals who come into contact with animals will be able to receive the vaccine.

What's new

Among this year's new measures is the extension of the age range for the administration of the high-antigen-load flu vaccine, which will now be given to over-75s, rather than over-80s as was the case last year. In addition, people living in nursing home and those over the age of 12 with certain conditions causing immunosuppression will receive the Bimervax (Hipra) protein-based Covid-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, in a few weeks' time, the campaign will extend to include vaccination against RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) for residents of nursing homes and adults with severe immunodeficiency.

Children between the ages of three and four will receive the intranasal vaccine at school. The family members who live with them and teachers will also be eligible for the vaccine.

Furthermore, people living with those for whom the flu jab is recommended will be able to receive the vaccine at the same time as the target groups they live with.

Just a few days ago, regional minister of health Antonio Sanz urged Andalusians who belong to the groups for whom vaccination is recommended to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"The important thing is to protect yourself and others, because vaccination is prevention and the data from our campaigns and research enable us to continue improving and making decisions to protect the people of Andalucía," he stated.

During the 2025/2026 season, a total of 1.93 million Andalusians were vaccinated against the flu, an all-time record. A further 778,824 people received the coronavirus vaccine, while 56,186 babies received the RSV vaccine to prevent bronchiolitis.

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