Consumer association warns of toxic cosmetics The OCU consumers organisation has published a list of harmful ingredients in some cosmetics

It's advisable to check the contents of cosmetics. / FOTOLIA

Cosmetic products are used daily by the vast majority of the population but without paying - perhaps - too much attention to their ingredients.

"The most cumbersome ingredient labelling, flooded with names in English or Latin, can be found on cosmetics," says Spain's consumer organisation OCU (Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios). It has just published a list of nine ingredients that people should look out for on labels because, although permitted, "the share a medium/high risk of toxicity", based on the reports of the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS), one of the main sources of information for the European Commission.

Although these ingredients are used less and less nowadays, "it is still possible to find significant concentrations of up to 40 different, potentially toxic, ingredients in cosmetics". The Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS) recommends avoiding the following ingredients:

Triclosan. "This preservative can contribute to the emergence of bacterial resistance, as well as altering the hormonal system."

Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA). A preservative, "a possible carcinogen, most commonly found in lipsticks and moisturisers".

Butylparaben and Propylparaben. Also preservatives, they can alter hormonal balance, according to the OCU.

Benzophenone-1 and Benzophenone-3. UV sunscreens with allergenic and photoallergenic potential; and possible endocrine disrupting effects.

Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate. This UV filter is also associated with possible endocrine disrupting effects.

Homosalate. In high concentrations, it is related to possible endocrine alterations.

Butylphenyl methylpropional (or lilial). Fragrance suspected of affecting fertility and inducing skin sensitisation problems.

Hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldhyde, which could still be found in some cosmetics, can trigger allergies.