The UGT trade union called on Thursday for an increase in the number of palliative care beds at Malaga's Hospital Regional. The opening of the renovated Pascual hospital facilities on 9 November ... has not improved the situation for patients at that stage of their illness. Instead, it has "made it worse".

According to the trade union, the hospital has transferred part of these facilities and staff from Hospital Civil to the newly opened Pascual hospital, leaving the department "extremely overburdened".

For the 12 beds, including the isolation bed, the UGT said that there are only two nurses and a couple of nursing assistants on the morning shift and the same number on the afternoon shift, while for the early morning shift there is reportedly only one member of staff from each of these categories.

"Given the complexity of the cases involving bedridden patients, this is clearly insufficient and it poses a psychosocial risk to staff," the UGT said. "Palliative care at home is viewed positively, but not all homes are suitable for providing the healthcare patients need for what is, unfortunately, an indefinite period. For this reason, we believe it is necessary to increase the number of beds and hospital staff."

They described the opening of the Pascual outpatient department as inadequate, "with staff being taken from other centres such as the Civil, the Materno and the Care José Estrada hospitals. There is an urgent need for it to be open permanently, with beds available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year".

The UGT is also calling for the registration and submission of the Pascual self-protection plan, which it had already requested at the complex's health and safety committee in April 2026.

Sur has contacted Hospital Regional to seek its account of the events, but has not yet received a response.

The Pascual project

The first phase of the Pascual project involved the launch of 15 outpatient consultations and the continuity of care unit, which is dedicated to the personalised treatment of patients with chronic and multiple conditions.

Work on the second phase, which began on 10 August, will finish during the first quarter of 2027, sometime before Easter. The transfer of the property free of charge took place in 2022.

The second phase involves the refurbishment of the second floor, which covers more than 2,300 square metres. When it opens, Malaga will have 35 double rooms and 7 rooms for people with reduced mobility, for the hospitalisation of palliative care patients, among others.

The Pascual hospital, however, commenced operations more than three years (specifically, three years and four months) after the initial opening date the regional government had announced, which had set its launch for the first half of 2023.

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