Four-year-old Togolese boy returns home after life-saving heart surgery in Malaga

Four-year-old Laré from Togo has undergone a successful heart surgery at the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga thanks to the generosity of the ... Tierra de Hombres foundation. The boy returned to his home country on Wednesday.

Laré's arrival in Spain was made possible thanks to the joint efforts of Tierra de Hombres and La Chaîne de l’Espoir, an organisation that works in countries with limited healthcare resources and selects children with serious heart conditions who can be transferred to Spain for surgery.

In their countries of origin, this procedure is difficult to carry out because they lack the necessary infrastructure, technology and specialist medical equipment.

Tierra de Hombres carries out work similar to that of other organisations such as Infancia Solidaria, which has recently appealed for help in finding a foster family for a Moroccan girl who is coming with her mother to Malaga this October to undergo surgery for a heart condition. A boy from Mali and a little girl from Honduras are also currently with foster families in the city.

Laré's recovery "has been possible with the professionalism, dedication and outstanding qualities of the cardiology team at the Malaga hospital, for whom the organisation has a special fondness following years of collaboration".

Foster family

Throughout his treatment, a foster family in Malaga looked after Laré. Lucía, Miguel and their children showered the boy with love and affection during his stay.

Volunteering has also been a key part of his entire stay. On Wednesday, Javier Cascante, a volunteer with ASF (Aviación Sin Fronteras), accompanied Laré on the first leg of his journey back to Togo. Cascante was there to provide support during one of the most difficult moments: saying goodbye to his host family and the entire team of volunteers who had looked after him in hospital.

To ensure that more children like Laré can have a chance, Tierra de Hombres is making an urgent appeal to recruit new foster families and volunteers. "Temporary foster care during treatment and hospital stays is the essential foundation that enables these children to receive the medical care they need. Individuals or families interested in joining this chain of solidarity can contact the organisation via its official channels."

This "happy" outcome is part of the Viaje hacia la Vida programme: a chain of solidarity underpinned by the commitment of volunteers and foster families.

Tierra de Hombres' work is possible thanks to the support of sponsoring organisations and companies such as Reale Seguros, Dental Company, the Cordoba provincial authority, Obra Social la Caixa, the A Coruña provincial authority, Delikia and A Coruña city council.

"Thanks to the efforts of public and private organisations, stories like Laré's become a reality," the foundation says.

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