Three Malaga province restaurants join Michelin Guide

Marina Martínez 20/05/2026 a las 12:56h.

Malaga province becomes more and more visible in the eyes of the Michelin Guide. The prestigious publication revealed its 12 new additions to the recommended restaurants section this Wednesday. Among them are three restaurants in the province: Ménade (Vélez-Málaga), Lila (Fuengirola) and PuroSushi (Marbella).

This brings the total number of Michelin-approved Malaga restaurants to 26, out of the 90 in Andalucía. Martié in Jerez de la Frontera and Espacio IME in Motril also join this month's recommendations.

Ménade, Michelin says, "surprises both with spaciousness and tranquil location" (in the Baviera golf clubhouse). The two Pablos (Pablo Vega and Pablo Domínguez) who run the restaurant "complement each other perfectly to offer contemporary Mediterranean cuisine with some international touches (especially French and Asian), in which there is no shortage of creative nuances".

In addition to the à la carte menu, Ménade also offers two tasting menus: Aristeo (three courses) and Minerva (eight courses, with a wine pairing option).

Lila is a subtle nod from Peruvian chef Omar Ben Hammou to both his mother and grandmother. "In this welcoming contemporary bistro, he offers truly unique cuisine. Starting with a clear Nikkei foundation, he acquires personality by adding different fusion touches from other cultures," Michelin's inspectors note.

Among Omar Ben Hammou's standout dishes are the wild-caught ceviche and the roasted cauliflower with kombu, yellow chili pepper, yuzu kosho and Riviera herbs.

Michelin describes PuroSushi as "a family-friendly Japanese restaurant with a soul". At the head of the kitchen is "Argentine-born expert sushi chef" Andrés Médici. Located in an annex of the Puente Romano hotel, "its most significant feature is that it offers two distinct spaces designed for different experiences: the lounge, with low tables and a menu designed for sharing, and the more elegant omakase bar, with its exclusive tasting menu, featuring simple bites prepared right before your eyes, showcasing the technique and quality of the ingredients".

In addition to these three restaurants, the Michelin Guide recommends 23 other establishments in Malga province: Areia, Candeal, Casa Eladio, Kava, Takumi, Leña, Erre & Urrechu and La Milla in Marbella; Sarmiento in Casares; Los Marinos José and Charolais in Fuengirola; Oliva in Nerja; Chinchín Puerto in Caleta de Vélez; Tragatá in Ronda; and Aire, Alaparte, Beluga, Cávala, Clómada, Mi Niña Lola, Promesa, Takumi and Tragatá in Malaga city.

Malaga consolidates its position with the number of stars (12), Bib Gourmand awards (4) and recommendations (26).