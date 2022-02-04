Cudeca receives 500 euros from charity car rental scheme

The Malaga car rental company, Helle Hollis, raised 500 euros for Cudeca during last year's charity rental scheme. The company has been supporting Cudeca for many years by entering a discount coupon on its website with a promotional code in aid of the charity. The customer receives a 15 per cent discount when using this code at the time of booking and Helle Hollis donates ten per cent of the discount applied when renting a Group C car.
Marketing Manager Christine Fleischer presented the cheque to Cudeca last week.