Cordoba gears up for for one of its most distinctive spring traditions in May

The public are invited to explore vibrant displays of aromatic flowers, cooling fountains, ceramics and traditional Andalusian architecture.

Tony Bryant 28/04/2026 a las 10:50h.

The Fiesta de los Patios de Córdoba is preparing to bring one of southern Spain’s most distinctive spring traditions back to life, taking place this year from Monday 4 to Sunday 17 May. During the festival, residents of the historic city of Cordoba open the doors to their private courtyards and patios (usually hidden behind façades), inviting the public to explore vibrant displays of aromatic flowers, cooling fountains, ceramics and traditional Andalusian architecture.

First held in 1921, the festival has grown into one of Spain’s most celebrated cultural events, attracting thousands of tourists, visitors and locals.

The festival is built around these spectacular patios, an interior courtyard designed to keep homes cool during the hot summer months. This architectural style goes back to the Roman and Islamic eras, with whitewashed walls, tiled floors, ornate water features and abundant potted flowers such as jasmine, bougainvillea, geraniums, hydrangeas and carnations, among others.

During the festival, around 50 participating patios become community spaces where neighbours gather and welcome visitors.

Intangible cultural heritage

This popular event was recognised by Unesco in 2012 as an intangible cultural heritage because it preserves both typical architecture and community life.

Access is free and opening hours are usually between around 11am to 2pm, and from 6pm to 10pm. It's nearly impossible to see them all in one day. The best approach is to spread your visit over several days and take advantage of the various routes available. The main routes include Regina-Realejo, Santa Marina-San Agustín, San Lorenzo, Santiago-San Pedro, Judería-San Francisco and the Alcázar Viejo.

It is recommended to visit the patios in the morning, as temperatures in the city can be extremely high, even in May.

The courtyards of Cordoba are private homes generously shared with the public at no charge. Therefore, respectful behaviour is requested, in keeping with the generosity of those who share their homes with visitors.

Official competition

However, the festival extends beyond a mere display of spectacular patios and floral decorations by local residents, as it centres on an official competition in which cash prizes are awarded to the most outstanding courtyards.

The competition is divided into various categories: popular patios (traditional neighbourhood patios), monumental or stately patios (palaces, convents and historic buildings) and singular architecture patios (unique institutional patios). Judges assess several elements, such as floral variety, layout and decoration, conservation and architectural harmony and cultural identity and neighbourhood tradition.

This popular event preserves both typical architecture and community life. (SUR)

The tourist department issues official maps with information about the different routes, as well as information about other activities that coincide with this initiative, such as the May crosses, the bullfight poster exhibition and the patio painting contest.

The council also sets up public restrooms, information points and health assistance services in the different areas.

The festival isn’t just about flowers—it preserves a way of life. Many patios are maintained year-round by families and neighbourhood associations, and opening them to the public reflects Cordoba’s tradition of hospitality and collective living. This festival is specifically highlighted due to its role in strengthening community bonds and passing horticultural knowledge between generations.