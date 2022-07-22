Choir raises its voice for charity at Duquesa Golf fundraiser The local Love To Sing International Choir helped collect over 1,400 euros for the Botika Centre in Casares during its end of season concert

More than 100 people attended the charity event in Manilva. / SUR

The Love To Sing International Choir hosted its end of season concert earlier this month to raise funds for the Botika Centre (Casares), an organisation that cares for people with neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's.

More than 100 people attended the event at the Duquesa Golf Restaurant in Manilva which raised over 1,400 euros for the charity.

Guests enjoyed a barbecue and craft market, along with a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and organisations. They were also treated to an evening of live entertainment supplied by local musician Sami James and singer Danny Vaughn.

A highlight was the performance by the members of the locally based LTS Choir, who entertained with a variety of Broadway, choral, folk and pop songs.

Botika offers essential care and support to the elderly in the rural areas around Casares.

The organisation has a drop-in centre for anyone who needs help, especially those suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia.

A spokesperson for the charity said, "We rely on private donations and charity fundraising events like these. We would like to thank the choir, our supporters and generous sponsors."

LTS choir, which was founded in 2017, is currently taking a summer break before members return at the end of August to begin rehearsals for a series of forthcoming autumn charity shows, which will include a fifth anniversary concert in October.