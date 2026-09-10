Disney's Far Cry series starts filming in Malaga starring Steve Buscemi

The Cruz del Humilladero district in Malaga echoed with warning sirens on Wednesday as preparations for the international FX and Disney series Far Cry officially ... began.

Following a suspenseful countdown, pyrotechnic tests detonated across the set, sending stones, rubble, and thick smoke into the air outside the historic former provincial prison.

The series is an adaptation of the popular video game of the same name, starring veteran actor Steve Buscemi (Fargo and Boardwalk Empire). It is likely to be the most spectacular film shoot in Malaga's history.

Even without seeing the explosion, the 50 or so cars and lorries, the ten or so cranes, Calle Valderaduey closed to traffic, a fire engine and a large support marquee outside the prison gave an idea of the scale of this major international production.

The moment of the explosion simulating a drone attack on the former Cruz del Humilladero prison. (Ñito Salas)

Although the explosion scene was scheduled for 5pm, preparations in one of the prison yards ran slightly behind. The star of the show was a sack, attached to a cable and a motor that propelled it forwards when the mechanism was triggered.

A sign read 'Danger Explosives', marking the location of the heavy pyrotechnics. Even mobile phones were banned in that area.

Crew were covering the structure with sand and stones, adding kilos of explosives. Under a camouflage net, six stunt performers were rehearsing a fistfight, with spectacular choreography.

The fire brigade springs into action

Just after 6pm, everything was ready for the dress rehearsal. The yard, which until then had been a hive of activity with dozens of workers and technicians, was completely cleared and a firefighter from the crew present at the scene inspected the area and sprayed water onto the false wall built for the sequence.

The area where the explosives were placed, before the scene was filmed. (Ñito Salas)

With everything in place, staff without ear protection were asked to cover their ears. The warning sirens finally sounded. The explosion reverberated as far as the buildings opposite the former provincial prison, from where SUR witnessed this first day of the spectacle.

While crew members were celebrating the success of the test, the fire brigade rushed out once more to douse the area with water.

Also present on set was Juan Antonio Vigar, manager of Málaga Procultura and the municipal film commission, Málaga Film Office. He had been invited by production company Sur Film (Venom: The Last Dance and Andor), which is handling the service in Spain for this international FX production.

Although rehearsals began on Monday and the explosive tests took place on Wednesday, the series' art and set-building team have been preparing and working inside the prison for weeks.

The location for the rehearsal on Wednesday was a set featuring a limestone floor covering the entire ground, with clothes hanging from the windows, a basketball hoop and a field kitchen under a camouflage awning.

Six specialists also rehearsed a fight scene yesterday. (Ñito Salas)

The plot of the Far Cry series remains under wraps for the time being, but the original video game, now in its sixth instalment, features various missions in which the protagonist must explore and escape from exotic military locations, ranging from tropical islands to desert regions.

The shooting site in Malaga could maintain its prison appearance in the plot or turn into a fortress. We'll have to wait and see it on screen to find out for sure.

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