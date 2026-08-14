Young British cyclist dies after collision during Volta a Portugal race

Portuguese Cycling Federation president Candido Barbosa speaks to the press after the accident on Friday.

Natalia Penza 14/08/2026 a las 20:36h.

The eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal cycling race has been suspended following the death of a 19-year-old British competitor this Friday.

NCN Cycling Team’s Finlay Tarling was hit by a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction as the peloton made its way along national road 306 connecting Paredes de Coura to Ponte de Lima in the north of the country.

The cyclist went into cardiac arrest and efforts by emergency responders to save him proved unsuccessful.

As well as firefighters and ambulance workers, the GNR police force was also mobilised.

Finlay’s body has been taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Viana do Castelo so an autopsy can be performed.

The accident was allegedly caused by a car driver who made a U-turn and collided head-on with the cyclist, according to one local report.

Respected Portuguese daily Correio da Manha said the unnamed driver mistakenly thought the peloton had passed when he carried out the manoeuvre.

It was not immediately clear on Friday evening whether any arrests have been made.

The race was suspended when the peloton was approaching a church known called the Penha Sanctuary near the city of Guimaraes, just over an hour after the accident.

The event organisers said in a statement announcing the suspension following the tragedy: “The organisation of the 87th Volta a Portugal by Bike Games Santa Casa deeply regrets to inform of the death of British cyclist Finlay Tarling, from the NSN development team, following a serious accident that occurred during the 8th stage of the race, between Melgaco and Fafe.

Condolences

"At this time of profound consternation, the Volta a Portugal organisation and the Portuguese Cycling Federation express their most sincere condolences to Finlay Tarling's family, his teammates, the NSN development team and all his friends and loved ones.

"In view of this tragic event, the race will be cancelled until the arrival in Fafe, and as a gesture of respect and mourning, the podium ceremony scheduled for today will not take place.

"The organisation will provide all additional information as soon as conditions allow."

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on X: “I have just been informed of the accident that fatally claimed the life of cyclist Finlay Tarling, from the NSN Development Team, in the Volta a Portugal.

"A piece of news that leaves us deeply shaken. I extend heartfelt condolences from the Government of Portugal to his family and his team, as well as to the entire peloton.”

Finlay was the younger brother of professional cyclist Josh Tarling.

His feats over the past few years have included winning gold with Team Wales in the team pursuit at the 2024 Junior Track Cycling World Championships.

Finlay's team said in a statement on social media alongside a photo of the teenager in his cycling gear: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today. Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend.

“Rest in peace, Fin.”