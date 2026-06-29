British motorcyclist dies in accident at racing circuit in Catalonia

Natalia Penza 29/06/2026 a las 18:33h.

A British man has died during an amateur motorbike race in Spain.

Samuel Levy died on Sunday during an accident at the Alcarràs Speed circuit in the Catalan province of Lleida.

A police investigation into the incident was ongoing this Monday.

The Royal Spanish Motorcycling Federation said in a statement: “We deeply regret the death of rider Samuel Levy following the accident he suffered at the Alcarràs Circuit.

“On behalf of the Federation, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, team, and all those close to him during this time of immense grief.

“Today, the Spanish motorcycling community stands united in remembering and honouring Samuel, sharing the sorrow of the entire motorsport family.

The accident occurred at around 1.10pm on Sunday during a JMR Cup race. It is understood to have happened just after the start on the first bend.

Samuel’s super bike collided with that of another competitor.

As a result of the crash, the 44-year sustained extremely serious injuries and, despite the efforts of the medical staff to save his life, he died at the circuit before he could be transferred to a hospital.

The police investigation is being led by the regional Mossos d’Esquadra force.

Motorsports Spain said: “Samuel Levy, an amateur driver who was participating in the JMR Cup event at the Alcarràs Circuit has passed away following an accident.

“Everyone at Motorsports Spain extends our deepest condolences to the driver's family, friends, and loved ones. Rest in peace.”

The dead man had spent several years living in the province of Alicante with his family. He combined his passion for motor racing with his work with a plumbing and heating company.