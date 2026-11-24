Gerard Couzens 24/11/2026 Actualizado a las 14:38h.

The mother and stepfather of two young French children allegedly abandoned in Portugal nearly 2,400 kilometres from home have been formally charged, as prosecutors revealed details of a cruel hide-and-seek game the boys were allegedly tricked into playing.

Portuguese public prosecutors allege that Marine Rousseau and Marc Ballabriga placed adhesive tape over the youngsters' eyes - "preventing them from seeing" - before telling them to "look for an object hidden in the forest" and driving away.

Local baker Alexandre Quintas rescued blindfolded brothers Barthélemy and Zacharie, aged five and three, after finding them wandering alone near his home in Alcácer do Sal, a 90-minute drive south of Lisbon.

Details of the case first emerged in May when sexologist Rousseau, 41, and her partner Ballabriga, 55, a former police officer, were arrested at a café in Fátima - roughly 200 kilometres north of where the boys had been left nearly 48 hours earlier.

Overnight, prosecutors in Grândola formally indicted the couple on two counts of domestic violence and two counts of exposing a child to abandonment.

The boys' father had reported them missing on 11 May after they vanished from their home in Colmar, in north-eastern France near the German border. Rousseau - who is understood to have left a 16-year-old child behind in France - embarked on a 2,200-kilometre journey across Spain with the two younger boys and Ballabriga before crossing into Portugal via Miranda do Douro in the north-eastern district of Bragança.

Held in pre-trial detention since their arrests, the couple are accused of deciding to abandon the children during a restaurant lunch on 19 May. Prosecutors say they drove to an "isolated area" near Alcácer do Sal, told the boys they were "going to begin a game" and taped their eyes shut.

"Subsequently, the defendants left the scene in a vehicle, leaving the two minors alone in a wooded area, blindfolded and without any adult present," the indictment states, adding that the children walked through unfamiliar wooded terrain "exposed to vegetation, animals and physical obstacles" carrying only backpacks with "clothing, two apples, a bottle of water and two packets of biscuits".

Prosecutors also accuse Rousseau - who described herself online as a "sexologist helping traumatised individuals to regain serenity and sexual fulfilment" - of failing to stop alleged physical abuse inflicted on the younger boy by Ballabriga, arguing this amounted to acquiescing to his suffering.

The two boys have since returned to France, and statements given to investigators after their rescue will serve as evidence so they do not have to testify in person in Portugal.

Café terrace arrest

Rousseau and Ballabriga were detained on 21 May after a French-speaking pensioner who chatted with them on the terrace of O Vasco café in Fátima alerted Portugal's Republican National Guard (GNR), suspecting they were the pair wanted over the abandoned children.

Café owner Jorge Lopes recalled at the time: "They acted as if nothing had happened. They stayed sitting and didn't seem nervous. They were searched and handcuffed without any stress at all. When I saw them so at ease in front of the authorities, I was astonished. It was as if they didn't have blood running through their veins."

Another customer, António, said the pair were "chatting and laughing", while Ballabriga reportedly told a neighbouring diner: "Look at this. I'm here in the sun and the sun is looking at me."

Portugal's Public Prosecution Service confirmed yesterday that the Grândola investigation department (DIAP), assisted by the GNR's Specific Victims Investigation and Support Unit (NIAVE) in Santiago do Cacém, had filed formal charges and that both French nationals remain in custody. Under Portuguese law, the couple face up to five years in prison if convicted, with time already served in pre-trial custody deducted from any sentence.