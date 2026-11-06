Mother accused of selling her children in Badajoz was living in a squatted house: ‘Lots of people knew what she was doing’

A woman who was arrested in Montijo (Badajoz) on Wednesday for allegedly selling her own children had been living in an abandoned house with plastic ... sheeting instead of windows and a constant stream of squatters and drug addicts coming and going.

Residents of Montijo who knew the woman said they had seen her pregnant on at least four or five occasions and even admit that they suspected what had become of the children, as she was never seen with them.

The mother, who is in her 40s, went for breakfast every day at a bar near the house where she was living illegally. On Thursday, customers watched on television as the national media filmed the streets of Montijo and reported that it is a “quiet town with good people”. However, they were not surprised by the allegations levelled against their neighbour.

"Lots of people knew about it. She’s been pregnant at least four or five times and didn’t keep the children. But what could you do? Nothing, for fear of reprisals. There’s someone pulling her strings and he’s dangerous,” said a customer at the bar. However, he only agreed to speak once outside and out of earshot of others, given how sensitive the subject is. “That said, may everyone involved get whatever punishment they deserve,” he added.

Another neighbour also admitted that they suspected she was giving the children to other families, “although perhaps not strictly legally, but nobody spoke up because those children would be better off anywhere else than with her”.

Neighbours said that, since the owner left the house, located in Calle Argentina, it has been abandoned and neglected, and that various squatters have been coming and going. As for the woman who was allegedly trafficking her children, she has been seen living there for just over a year.

Statements following the arrest

She was arrested alongside a man who was also in the same property. Furthermore, there is currently another couple living in the house. Early on Thursday morning, with numerous media outlets gathered at the door, this couple left the area in a car and simply stated that, although they shared the house with those arrested, they knew nothing about the alleged offences with which they are charged.

The neighbours closest to this property in Montijo are both surprised and outraged by the incident. “There’s always a lot going on in that house, but you’d never imagine something like this. I heard a really loud bang (the police breaking through the metal door of the house) and, from the sound of it, I thought my neighbour had fallen over. I rushed out to help her and saw all the police, who told us to go back inside. There were loads of them,” said one neighbour.

Unrest on Calle Argentina

Another neighbour who owns a garage on the same street explained that, a few months ago, he found a car blocking his access. He called the Guardia Civil, who tracked down the owner at the property. That was when he discovered that the house had been occupied. He remembers the original family living there, including children, “but this is what it’s like now, and we’ve seen on the news what was going on”.

The criminal charges include unlawful possession of weapons, forgery and membership of a criminal organisation

In addition to the mother and the man living with her, four other people have been arrested in Badajoz and Linares (Jaén) as part of the operation targeting child trafficking. Furthermore, six children have been rescued from Portugal and these two Spanish municipalities.

According to sources consulted by SUR, the court will decide on Friday whether those arrested should be remanded in custody pending trial or released, either on bail or without charge.

The Government’s representative in Extremadura said that they are under investigation for offences including child trafficking, membership of a criminal organisation, child abandonment, illegal possession of firearms and document forgery.