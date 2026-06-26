Westside School pupils celebrate Llanito identity with vibrant new exhibition

SUR in English 26/06/2026 Actualizado a las 14:08h.

A new exhibition showcasing the creativity of Westside School's Year 8 pupils has opened at the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion. Running throughout the month of July, the collection was developed in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) as part of its Celebrating Llanito initiative.

Drawing inspiration from the bold and playful style of Pop Art, the pupils have produced pieces that combine vivid colour, repetition and graphic imagery to express their perspectives. The artworks focus heavily on Llanito culture and identity, incorporating recognisable elements such as local food and colloquial phrases to offer personal interpretations of what it means to be Gibraltarian.

Members of the public are invited to visit the exhibition, which is open weekdays from 10am to 3pm, as well as selected Saturdays throughout the summer, including tomorrow, Saturday 27 June.

The exhibition will run until the end of July to coincide with the gallery's summer programme, offering visitors the chance to experience the cultural insight of Gibraltar’s young artists alongside GEMA’s extensive permanent collection.

The project forms part of wider efforts by GCS to support artistic initiatives that preserve and celebrate Llanito, encouraging young people to engage with and express their cultural identity in contemporary ways.