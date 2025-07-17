Two workers killed following collapse of old building in south of Spain

Pepe Moreno Granada Thursday, 17 July 2025, 13:35 Compartir

Two residents of Huétor Tájar (Granada), 44 and 33, lost their lives on Wednesday in Alcalá de Guadaíra in Seville province, after the property on which the company they for worked collapsed during renovation work

According to town mayor Ana Isabel Jiménez, the accident occurred around 12 noon. Initial information points to a collapse of the structure of Casa Ibarra - the site on which the deceased were working as bricklayers.

At the time of the incident they were on the ground floor. Another worker - a relative of one of the deceased - reported that two people were trapped under the rubble.

The firefighters mobilised to the scene could only recover the two bodies. The causes of the incident are still unknown and an investigation will be carried out. The company had been working on the building for a few days before the tragic event.

One of the workers said that the building "was old and in a bad state", which required extra caution - something that one of the victims had pointed out as well.

Alcalá de Guadaíra has decreed three days of official mourning.

The fatal accident leaves two families devastated. The 44-year-old worker leaves two children without a father. "It is sad, horrible news. Two hard-working people, who were doing their work outside the town, have lost their lives," said the mayor of Huétor Tájar - the victims' hometown, which has also decreed three days of mourning.

The whole town has been shocked by the news about the death of two workers from well-known families.