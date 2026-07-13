SUR in English writer presents Spanish version of his latest book in Seville

SUR in English 13/07/2026 a las 13:58h.

British journalist and author Tony Bryant launched the Spanish version of his latest book, Sevilla: un Legado de Encanto XIX–XXI, in Seville on Friday. The presentation, organised with the collaboration of Seville city hall, was held in the Palacio de los Marqueses de la Algaba, an 18th-century palace located in the La Macarena district of Seville.

The presentation was introduced by established musician and composer Jesús Corral, a Seville-based artist who has known Bryant for several years. Corral highlighted the author’s association with the Museo del Baile Flamenco, a museum in Seville that published Bryant’s trilogy of books about flamenco. He also spoke of Bryant’s fondness for the capital of Andalucía and his passion for the customs, traditions and culture that make the city so appealing.

“Tony proudly calls Seville home and, unlike many foreigners who settle here, he has fully embraced the city and its culture. Over the years, he has dedicated himself to discovering and appreciating everything Seville has to offer. Through his deep connection to the community and his genuine passion for this extraordinary corner of southern Andalucía, Tony has truly become a Sevillian at heart,” he said.

Bryant, who has been a journalist at SUR in English for more than a decade, thanked the local authority for allowing him to present his latest book in “this spectacular palace”, while also acknowledging the team that translated and edited the text of the English version of the book (Seville: a Legacy of Enchantment).

He also remarked on the “enthusiasm” of the people of Seville, whose pride in their city “found expression in their eagerness to speak of its countless wonders”.

“Above all, my deepest gratitude belongs to Seville and its extraordinary heritage, for nowhere else have I felt such a warm welcome or a true sense of home,” he said.

Bryant poses with an attendee following the book presentation. (SUR)

The book is an incisive study of how Seville, the capital of Andalucía, has evolved since it first captivated Romantic travellers in the early 19th century. It explores the city’s evolution over the past two centuries, starting with Napoleon’s invasion of Seville during the War of Independence (1808–1814) and continuing with the influx of Romantic travellers who arrived soon after the French were expelled.

The book focuses on the opinions and observations of the literary and artistic figures that passed through Seville during this time. It highlights local customs, traditions, festivities, religious beliefs, mannerisms and the simple lust for life that exists in in the city.

“In writing this book, I set out to recreate the nineteenth-century Seville that captivated the first generation of Romantic travellers and to compare it with the vibrant, cosmopolitan city that has since become one of Europe's most alluring destinations,” the author concluded.

Bryant, best known for his work on Andalusian culture, especially flamenco, has lived in Spain for more than 30 years. He has contributed to programmes on both Spanish and international networks, including documentaries on flamenco produced by the BBC, CNN and Canal Sur, among others.