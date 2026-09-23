Reconstruction work begins on the stage of the Roman Theatre at Itálica in Seville

Cristina Rubio 23/09/2026 a las 08:03h.

Work to restore the stage and orchestra front at the Roman Theatre in Seville's Roman city of Itálica has now begun.

The project, put ... out to tender in early September, aims to achieve the definitive restoration and integration of the monument. Many of the architectural elements involved were uncovered during various archaeological excavations and have until now been kept in storage both at the site itself and in off-site warehouses.