Reconstruction work begins on the stage of the Roman Theatre at Itálica in Seville
The area was permanently integrated into the site's public tour route last December as part of its UNESCO World Heritage bid
Cristina Rubio
Work to restore the stage and orchestra front at the Roman Theatre in Seville's Roman city of Itálica has now begun.
The project, put ... out to tender in early September, aims to achieve the definitive restoration and integration of the monument. Many of the architectural elements involved were uncovered during various archaeological excavations and have until now been kept in storage both at the site itself and in off-site warehouses.
The main goal of the project, outlined in the Master Plan for the Itálica Archaeological Site, is to restore the structural integrity of the theatre's stage front. To achieve this, surviving archaeological elements - including columns, capitals, architraves and friezes - will be reassembled in their original positions using anastylosis. Reinstating the stage's original proportions will allow visitors to experience the monument in its full historic grandeur.
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Last December, the theatre was formally incorporated into the official visitor route of the Itálica Archaeological Site - a key milestone in its bid for UNESCO World Heritage status. Spain's official nomination will be formally presented to the international body in early 2026, with the UNESCO World Heritage Committee scheduled to evaluate the proposal in 2027.
Over 260 decorative pieces
The exact original locations of more than 260 decorative elements from the stage front have been identified through archaeological excavations conducted since the 1980s. Researchers combined typological studies of the recovered fragments with modern photogrammetry and 3D digital modelling.
The implementation plan details structural measures to consolidate the surviving physical remains, which show signs of wear and erosion from long-term environmental exposure. Loose decorative pieces will also be stabilised and incorporated into the reconstructed stage front.
When the tender was announced, Regional Minister for Culture Patricia del Pozo emphasised that the restoration work represents "a vital task for making the architecture of this building accessible, marking a qualitative leap forward in its transformation into a living museum and an invaluable asset for the public."
Once the reconstruction is complete, the restored stage will once again be capable of hosting live cultural performances.