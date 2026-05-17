PP wins Andalusian election but loses overall majority

SUR 17/05/2026 Actualizado a las 23:48h.

The conservative Partido Popular, led by regional president Juanma Moreno, have won the Andalusian election as expected but failed to hold on to the overall majority they enjoyed until now.

With 98 per cent of the votes counted and little room for change, PP gained 53 of the 109 seats in the Andalusian parliament, two short of the absolute majority and five down on the result of 2022. This means that they will need the support of other parties, most probably hard-right Vox, for Moreno to be reelected as president of the regional government.

Meanwhile the PSOE socialist party, whose candidate in these elections was former government minister María Jesús Montero, also lost seats. In this Sunday's election the socialists won 28 seats, two fewer than the result of the 2022 election.

Hard-right group Vox won 15 seats, one more than four years ago.

Left of the Socialists two groups stood for election, Adelante Andalucía and Por Andalucía. Adelante won eight seats, six up on 2022, and Por Andalucía kept hold of the five seats they held in the parliament in Seville.