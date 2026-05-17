Nuns, celebrities and the beach: Andalusian election day in Malaga province

At nine o'clock this Sunday morning, the streets of Malaga city centre were a curious mixture that is repeated every week: people drinking coffee ... and others returning home after partying.

But this Sunday 17 May was different: those who were having a leisurely breakfast had a mission afterwards: "We have to vote," justified María and Emilio with coffee in hand. The polling stations for the Andalusian elections opened at 9am.

At the Sagrado Corazón school, in Calle Liborio García, journalists were preparing for the arrival of the president of the Junta de Andalucía, who was expected to vote at 10.30am.

And as usual the nuns were among the early voters. They did not want to speak to the camera for the press, but gave a slight smile when they were told: "You are the early risers."

Also early in the morning, in the city's Plaza de la Constitución, the arrival of a voter caught many Malaga citizens by surprise. It was Antonio Banderas, wearing sunglasses and a cap, but he did not go unnoticed. At least a dozen people took a souvenir photo with him. As the saying goes, the early bird catches the worm: "I wasn't expecting Banderas to be here, isn't that great," commented those who went to vote at the school there.

Juanma Moreno, a nun and dog owner voting.. (Salvador Salas / Ñito Salas)

Minutes later, on the corner of Calle Larios and Liborio García, there was another curious scene. The guide of a 'free tour' commented: "There are a lot of people here, it must be a celebrity. Or maybe it's Juanma Moreno, who is from Malaga and will come here to vote."

He was not wrong, indeed, minutes later the president of the Junta de Andalucía appeared with his family, wife and children, and met the Andalusian and Malaga PP entourage.

A lady was waiting with book in hand and mobile phone ready: "Sign my book!" she asked him while the Minister of Economy, Carolina España, took the desired photo.

"We like to vote, and if it's early, all the better," explained Carme and Reme as they left the polling station. "We have to go to Almuñécar and that's why we came early, we have the right to vote and to have our say; it's our chance to say what we want.

In La Térmica, the election morning was busy: "People haven't stopped coming," commented the officials. The Barranco family was there: "We have to vote, otherwise we can't complain," they explained.

Many voters come with their families and take the opportunity to make reservations at restaurants and spend time together.

Marta Sánchez's family did the same: "I really like coming to vote with my parents, then we go to eat and spend the day together," explained the young woman.

Others decided to go to the beach after going to the polls: "We're going straight to lie in the sun and have a drink at a beach bar, it's such a nice day," said Carmen as she left the polling station, ready with her swimming costume and beach bag.