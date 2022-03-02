Owner of stranded megayacht faces 100,000 euro recovery bill The French owner denied responsibility and allegedly disappeared from the hotel where he and his Ukrainian wife were taken after they were rescued from the stranded vessel

The rescue of the megayacht that ran aground last month off Carchuna beach in Motril, in Andalucía's Granada province, has cost the government at least 100,000 euros after Capitanía Marítima took charge of the operation.

The public entity took responsibility on a subsidiary basis after the French owner denied responsibility, abandoned the yacht and subsequently disappeared from the hotel where he and his Ukrainian wife were taken after they were rescued from the stranded vessel.

The final bill, which will be determined once all the work on the yacht has been completed, will be passed on to the owner who did not have adequate insurance.

The boat is being held in a dry dock at Motril port, awaiting the completion of administrative procedures and if it is not claimed it will be auctioned for repair or scrapping. The vessel suffered possibly irreparable damage and cracks in the hull during the accident and in the 10 days it spent stranded in the sea.