Over 100 people identified in connection with brawls involving drug users in Granada

The National Police carried out a major night operation on Tuesday in connection with organised fights involving drug addicts that have taken place in recent weeks in the northern part of Granada.

... During the operation between 10pm and 4am, the police, including the cavalry unit and aerial resources, identified 118 people linked to these incidents. They drew up four reports for possession of narcotic substances and a further two for possession of bladed weapons.

A total of 28 National Police officers participated in the operation, across five checkpoints at different locations.

In the fights in question, people with addiction problems brawl over a prize of around 20 euros or drugs. One such fight has already claimed a life.

The incident took place on the night of 12 September. The victim was admitted to the ICU in a critical condition. He died two days later.

The alleged perpetrator is currently in pre-trial detention and under investigation for manslaughter.

In the framework of this operation, the National Police have reported 23 vehicle searches. They have also identified and detained two people who were subject to a court order.

Fight conditions and rewards

According to the investigation, the fight instigators would offer each participant 20 euros per fight. The winner would then take home a further 20 euros or so, while the loser would receive 10. They could also be rewarded with some form of drug, specifically small packets containing narcotic substances.

The fights in recent weeks have taken place right on the street, with onlookers gathered around, including some minors.

The National Police deployed the special operation "due to the significant increase in violent incidents in the northern area". The plan involved a significant increase in police presence in the district.

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