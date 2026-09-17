Granada police investigate alleged organised street fights paying drug users 20 euros to take part

Picture this: in the middle of a street, in front of a crowd that's shouting, laughing and urging them to fight, two people face ... each other in a makeshift boxing ring. According to information gathered by investigators, scenes like this have been taking place for around a month in Granada's Norte district, with vulnerable people, including some who are homeless or drug addicts, allegedly being offered money or drugs to take part.

One of the latest fights, held last Saturday, 12 September, left a man critically injured. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Granada's Hospital of Neurotraumatology and Rehabilitation and died two days later.

Around 15 people, including some minors, are believed to have been watching and, having obtained several videos showing the clashes, the National Police have now opened an investigation into the alleged fights, reportedly taking place at various locations, including the Rey Badis neighbourhood.

Investigators are looking into whether groups in Granada have been organising the fights for entertainment, paying each participant 20 euros per bout, followed by a further 20 euros for the winner and 10 euros for the loser. Drugs may also be offered as an alternative reward.

‘Cockfights involving people’

﻿According to sources consulted by IDEAL, the alleged practice amounts to "cockfights involving people". Investigators believe the organisers select vulnerable individuals, generally homeless people or those living with drug addiction, and arrange fights between pairs of participants.

They suspect that some of those taking part may be under the influence of drugs. "They literally put them in to fight," the same sources said.

Each participant is reportedly offered 20 euros to take part. After the fight, the winner receives an additional 20 euros, while the loser gets 10 euros. In some cases, the participants may instead be rewarded with drugs, including small packets known in Spanish as "papelinas", which contain illegal substances.

One video obtained by IDEAL captures a spectator repeatedly shouting, "Fight for the papelina!" The word refers to that same small packet of drugs, whose street value ranges from 10 to 60 euros depending on the substance. The drugs reportedly involved are mainly heroin, cocaine and MDMA. The value of the reward would generally not exceed 20 euros.

The alleged organisers are believed to be trying to make the fights resemble those held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world's best-known mixed martial arts organisation.

The participants are provided with boxing gloves, whose weight is measured in ounces. Investigators suspect the organisers choose gloves weighing just a few ounces because some fighters may be physically weak, and lighter gloves would be less demanding on their hands.

The so-called organisers are said to want the fights to resemble those organised by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the most famous mixed martial arts league

The participants touch gloves before the fights begin. The bouts take place in the street with spectators gathered around, including some minors. Videos show people shouting encouragement, laughing and applauding as the fighters exchange blows.

One man dies after fight in Rey Badis

One of the videos shows a fight that took place at around 9pm on Saturday 12 September between two homeless men. One of them was seriously injured and taken to the ICU at Granada's Hospital of Neurotraumatology and Rehabilitation in an extremely critical condition. He died on Monday afternoon, two days after the incident.

The fight took place near Plaza Rey Badis, in the heart of the Norte district. The man who later died appears to struggle to continue fighting before collapsing to the ground, possibly after having already taken part in another fight.

His opponent then punches him three times in the head. The man appears dazed but manages to get back to his feet with difficulty and without assistance. After taking several steps backwards, he falls again. He continues walking dazed before a woman pours water over him. Seconds later, he leans against a car.

None of the approximately 15 people present appears to offer him assistance. Instead, the crowd laughs and encourages the men to continue fighting. According to medical sources, the victim entered a state of brain death and died in the ICU two days later, on Monday.

The National Police in Granada located the other participant in the fight on Sunday morning, the day after the incident. The force confirmed he was arrested and has remained in police custody since then.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered him to be held in provisional custody. Judicial sources told IDEAL that Granada Investigating Court No. 9, acting as the duty court, remanded him in custody.

If the existence of these organised fights involving vulnerable people in exchange for money is confirmed, the organisers could potentially face criminal liability. For now, the only participant facing the courts is the other homeless man involved in the fatal fight.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to gather evidence as they work to establish what has been happening in Granada's Norte district over the past month.