Osborne is marking the 70th anniversary of its iconic bull with a new edition of Fuerza y Genio, an initiative showcasing Spanish creative talent by ... reinterpreting one of the country's most recognisable symbols.

For this third edition, the project teams up with Malaga-born multidisciplinary artist Ernesto Artillo, offering a contemporary take on the legacy and identity of the Osborne bull.

Following a first edition in 2024 with designer Palomo Spain and a second in 2025 with singer María José Llergo, the third run of Fuerza y Genio takes on added weight alongside the 70th anniversary of a brand that has crossed generations and entered the collective imagination.

Working under the concept "Seven decades, seven parts of a story", Artillo proposes a sculptural intervention that splits the familiar bull silhouette into seven fragments, each representing a decade of its history. Through fragmentation and reconstruction, the piece turns a traditionally flat image into a three-dimensional composition exploring new shapes, volumes and shadows while staying recognisable.

The iconic Osborne bull. (SUR)

Artillo says his aim was to create a dialogue between the original image and the new elements in the work: "I was interested in intervening in the bull without touching the original. So that what is new and what was already there could meet in a single figure."

Since its creation in 1956, the Osborne bull has built a distinct visual identity, establishing itself as a fixture of Spanish visual culture through its graphic and symbolic impact.

Seven decades, seven parts of a single story

The core idea of the work is dividing the Osborne bull into seven parts, one for each decade of its history. Each fragment takes on its own form and scale, creating an interplay of volume and shadow that adds depth to the original silhouette and turns it into a sculptural arrangement.

The concept draws on collage as an exercise in breaking apart and rebuilding - splitting an image to put it together in a new way, updating it and keeping it alive. Artillo links that idea to the Osborne bull's own ability to evolve over time while remaining recognisable: "Collage is one of the first things I learned at home. My father has always made collages. I started by cutting out photographs and ended up realising that you can also make collages with bodies, with spaces, with ideas or relationships."

He also draws a parallel with a fountain whose water takes a different shape each moment while remaining the same - a metaphor for the bull's ongoing evolution and the varied artistic perspectives that have enriched its story.

A limited edition brings together miniature pieces inspired by Artillo's work, reinterpreted in a collector format available at www.torodeosborne.com, blending tradition, authenticity and contemporary creativity.

Fuerza y Genio: talent and cultural heritage

Now in its third edition, Fuerza y Genio continues to back Spanish creative talent by pairing Osborne's cultural heritage with modern artistic approaches and disciplines during the bull's 70th anniversary year.

Rocío Osborne says: "Fuerza y Genio represents our commitment to Spanish creative talent and to reinterpreting images that form part of our collective memory from new perspectives. This collaboration with Ernesto Artillo lets us celebrate 70 years of the Osborne bull by valuing its history and the different artistic views that have enriched its legacy."

About Osborne

In 2022, Osborne (founded by English wine merchant Thomas Osborne Mann in Puerto de Santa María) marked its 250th anniversary as a sector benchmark. It is one of the world's 100 oldest active family businesses, which has, over two and a half centuries, passed on Spain's social and cultural richness while adapting it over time.

Osborne has an international portfolio spanning gastronomy and spirits, including Cinco Jotas, Caviar Riofrío, Nordés gin, Bodegas Montecillo, Carlos I, Anís del Mono, Veterano and Osborne's own Jerez sherries.

In 2026, the Osborne bull marks 70 years as an internationally known brand emblem. Born as an advertising image, the roadside bull silhouette has become a symbol of identity, tradition and character tied to the company's values, with 92 silhouettes standing across 14 autonomous communities in Spain and further international reach in countries including Mexico, Denmark and Japan.