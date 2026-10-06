Moreno leaves the door open to a tourist tax, provided there is a national legal framework

The President of the Regional Government of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, clarified on Monday that he is not opposed to the introduction of a tourist tax, ... but has called on the central government to provide a comprehensive legal framework to ensure legal certainty.

He pointed out that it “makes no sense” to apply a tax of this nature without legal backing at national level. At the event, attended by Malaga’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre – an advocate of the tax – the regional president criticised Pedro Sánchez’s government for having “consistently refused” to draw up such legislation.

With a national election imminent, Moreno expressed his confidence that the future government would introduce legislation allowing local councils to decide on the tax. He also defended the “noble and specific purpose” of the levy, suggesting that the revenue be channelled towards social causes such as rent support for vulnerable families.