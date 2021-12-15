Junta registers more than 85,000 coronavirus jab requests for 9- to 11-year-olds in 24 hours The forecast is that the first 266,000 childhood doses received be the regional government will be administered before Christmas

The Junta de Andalucía received more than 85,000 Covid vaccination request appointments for minors from 9 to 11 years old within the first 24 hours of the appointment calendar for the age group being opened.

The regional government spokesperson, Elías Bendodo, said that, specifically, in the first 24 hours 85,389 appointments were requested for the vaccination of youngsters which starts today (Wednesday, 15 December).

The forecast, Bendodo added, is that the first 266,000 vaccines that Andalucía has received for children between eleven and five years old will be administered before Christmas.

More adults vaccinated

The Junta’s spokesperson also highlighted the importance of vaccination not only for children but also for those people who have not wanted to be jabbed previously. Bendodo indicated that December started with just over 500,000 unvaccinated people (505,365), while today there are 472,183 that have not yet received a dose. "In other words, we have added 33,000 people to the number of vaccinated and we hope to speed up this process," he said.

Bendodo also reminded that, since Monday, those over 60 years of age can go for the third dose without an appointment, saying it was "a very important booster dose to tackle the new variants of Covid."