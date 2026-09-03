Almost all Andalusian provinces under amber or yellow heat alert (but not Malaga or Almeria), with temperatures reaching 42C

Andalucía heat alerts at a glance

Another hot day is in store for much of Andalucía, with five provinces under an amber alert for high temperatures, one province under a yellow ... alert and only Almeria and Malaga exempt from the heatwave.

The amber alert in the provinces of Cordoba, Jaén and Seville predicts maximum temperatures of 42C.

According to the Aemet state meteorological agency, the amber alert will be in force from 1pm to 9pm. It concerns the countryside around Cordoba and Seville, the Guadalquivir Valley in Jaén and the Morena and Condado areas of Jaén.

Aemet has also issued amber warnings for the same time period in Sierra and Pedroches (Cordoba), Aracena, Andévalo and Condado (Huelva), Cazorla and Segura (Jaén), the Cadiz countryside and the Sierra Norte de Sevilla, where it forecasts maximum temperatures of 40C.

Meanwhile, the Genil basin (Granada) is under a yellow alert due to maximum temperatures of 39C, although a rise of 1C in some areas is possible.

The other Andalusian areas under yellow alert are Guadix and Baza (Granada), the city of Jaén, the Montes de Jaén, the Huelva coast and the Subbética area of Cordoba, which can expect a maximum of 38C.

Partly cloudy skies, with patches of high cloud in the western half and patches of low cloud, mist and fog will mark Thursday in the Strait of Gibraltar and along the Mediterranean coast.

Cloud cover will develop during the day in the eastern mountain ranges, with the possibility of occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are likely to rise, with a more marked increase on the Atlantic side. Winds will be light and variable, with a general breeze, while a strong easterly wind will blow across the strait, with the possibility of "occasionally very strong" gusts.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province