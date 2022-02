Industrial units evacuated after fire breaks out near Motril's iconic Ron Montero factory Firefighters have extinguished the blaze but continue to control the area due to the proximity of a paper production plant which stores flammable material

The fire broke out at around 1pm today (Wednesday) / P. G-T.

A fire in the vega de Motril which broke out at around 1pm today (Wednesday) has forced the evacuation of a number of units at the town's Algaidas industrial estate.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire but are continuing to control the area due to the proximity of the Ron Montero factory and a paper production plant which stores flammable material.

The fire broke out near to Motril's Algaidas industrial estate / P. G-T.