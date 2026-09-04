Adamuz train crash: Guardia Civil probe focuses on 30-year track manufacturing gap at break point

Key takeaways from this story

Forensic Delay: Transport Minister Óscar Puente dismissed premature conclusions, confirming that crucial laboratory testing in Madrid will begin between September and October and take up to six months.

Severe Track Damage: The break shattered concrete sleepers over a nine-metre stretch, displaced fastenings, and left a six-metre section of rail missing entirely.

Key Finding: Guardia Civil forensic inspectors found a "complete transverse fracture" at the exact weld joining a rail manufactured in 1989 ('Ensidesa 89') to a modern section made in 2023 ('Ensidesa 23 60 E1').

Disaster Toll: The high-speed derailment on 18 January on the Madrid–Seville line at kilometre point 318+681 killed 46 people and injured more than 120.

The judicial investigation into Spain's deadly Adamuz train disaster has taken a major step forward following the submission of a detailed technical visual inspection report ... by the Guardia Civil.

The high-speed derailment, which occurred on 18 January on the Madrid–Seville line near Adamuz, claimed the lives of 46 people and left more than 120 injured.

Submitted to the judicial authorities in Montoro, the Guardia Civil report pinpoints the exact epicentre of the disaster at kilometre point 318+681 on line 1. Forensic officers confirmed a "complete transverse fracture" in the right-hand rail at a weld joining two rail sections manufactured more than three decades apart.

The section of track prior to the break remained in its original position and bore the stamp ‘Ensidesa 89’ (manufactured in 1989). In contrast, the section beyond the break - which detached from its fixings and rotated completely to the right - was stamped ‘Ensidesa 23 60 E1’ (manufactured in 2023).

Extent of the Infrastructure Impact

The sudden break caused a section of track to come loose on the ballast, triggering a violent impact across the surrounding rail infrastructure.

According to the inspection report, the break resulted in fragmented and cracked concrete sleepers stretching over more than nine metres, widespread displacement of rail fastenings, wiring anomalies and the complete disappearance of a six-metre section of rail, with broken metal fragments scattered across the nearby retaining wall.

Forensic specialists noted that the fractured metal exhibited a complex physical pattern, featuring rough, greyish textures combined with shiny, iridescent areas and dark, wedge-shaped hues - microscopic indicators now undergoing specialist analysis.

Political reaction and laboratory testing timeline

Despite the detailed descriptions in the Guardia Civil document, Transport Minister Óscar Puente intervened to downplay the report's conclusive weight, dismissing claims that it establishes definitive liability as a "hoax".

Minister Puente emphasised that the document represents a visual survey rather than a final causation report. He stated that the true cause of the fracture will depend entirely on forensic laboratory tests authorised by the Montoro judge in July.

The Adamuz derailment victims’ association echoed the minister's cautious stance. Association chairman Mario Samper acknowledged that while the Guardia Civil report provides visual objectivity, it offers "nothing new" regarding the ultimate cause.

Crucial metallurgical testing of the track fragments is scheduled to take place at a specialist laboratory in Madrid. The analysis will evaluate the structural strength of the steel and the quality of the welds, with testing set to begin between September and October and expected to last up to six months.

Meanwhile, the victims' association continues to press for systemic railway improvements. Representatives are scheduled to meet with the State Railway Safety Agency on 17 September, while also seeking a formal meeting with Minister Puente to demand the fulfillment of outstanding safety commitments.