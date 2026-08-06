How the British connected Huelva and Almeria

What do Huelva and Almeria provinces have in common? Both are in Andalucía and are situated at the western and eastern ends of the region ... respectively. They are both known for their spectacular beaches and have inland areas too. However, TikTok content creator Eucoas has highlighted the British influence linked to the mining boom in both provinces between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

In a video filmed at the Almeria Ore Loading Terminal, the TikToker explains that both the Muelle del Tinto in Huelva and the Cable Inglés in Almeria are two of the great symbols of that era. Beyond their spectacular metal structures, both were essential pieces of infrastructure for the export of ore and reflect the strong presence of British companies in both provinces.

Two monuments with a shared origin

The content creator points out that these two structures were built with the same aim: to facilitate the transport of ore from the mines to the ships that distributed it around the world.

In Huelva, the Muelle del Tinto was built by Rio Tinto Company Limited, the British company that operated the mines in Huelva and which profoundly transformed the province’s economy and urban development.

In Almeria, the Cable Inglés – officially known as the Cargadero de Mineral – became the major logistics infrastructure for channelling mining production from the south-east of the peninsula to the port in the city.

The same story with different consequences

Although the origins were similar, the TikToker points out that the social impact of the British presence was very different in the two provinces. In Huelva, British influence left a distinct colonial mark. The arrival of companies such as the Rio Tinto Company spurred the construction of Victorian-style neighbourhoods, new infrastructure and a way of life closely linked to the British community. That presence also encouraged the introduction of football, leading to the founding of Recreativo de Huelva, considered the oldest football club in Spain.

In Almeria however, the relationship between the local population and the British technicians and engineers was different. As the video explains, these professionals integrated more naturally into the city’s daily life, resulting in less segregated communities and a less visible architectural and social influence than in Huelva.

Football has also arrived in Almería

The influencer points out that football also began to be played in Almeria at practically the same time as in Huelva. However, the sport did not develop as early or become as deeply established in Almeria as it did in Huelva.

Even so, both the Muelle del Tinto and the Cable Inglés are now part of an industrial heritage of immense value, which helps us to understand the role that mining played in the economic development of Andalucía during the industrial revolution.

An open debate on social media

The video concludes by inviting viewers to discover other places in Andalucía that share similar historical links. The post has sparked the interest of many internet users, many of whom were unaware that Huelva and Almeria shared a past so closely linked to the British presence and the export of minerals.