Cororonavirus restrictions to be eased in residential homes for the elderly in Andalucía The new measures have been published in the Junta's BOJA official bulletin today and will come into effect tomorrow, Wednesday 2 March

No Covid restrictions will be placed on visits to residential homes for the elderly in Andalucía and the residents will be able to go out with friends and family from tomorrow, Wednesday 2 March. Until now, and from July last year, this only applied to homes where at least 80 per cent of residents and staff were vaccinated.

If someone in a residential home is suspected of having Covid or tests positive for the virus, other residents who are not self-isolating will be allowed visitors, although this is subject to change depending on the situation with the pandemic at the time.

Whereas the order which came into force last July said visits should preferably take place outside or in well-ventilated indoor areas, visitors can now see residents in their rooms, using any complementary protection which their state of health makes necessary.

As a general rule, it will no longer be necessary to maintain social distancing during visits, and physical contact will be possible in situations of emotional distress, cognitive deterioration or someone in the last days of a terminal illness, as long as additional protective material is worn as appropriate for each situation.

The authorities also recommend that, where possible, trips outside the residential home should be in small groups, preferably with people who live together, avoiding crowded places and limiting the number of social contacts.

Staff at residential homes are still advised to wear FFP2 masks during periods of high community transmission of the virus. Otherwise, they will not be compulsory – but are still recommended – as long as 80 per cent of residents and workers have received all three doses of the Covid vaccine, social distancing is maintained and there is adequate ventilation.