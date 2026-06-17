Summer shuttle bus starts to popular Costa Tropical naturist beach Cantarriján

The annual shuttle bus service to Cantarriján naturist beach, on the border between Granada and Malaga provinces has started to operate. Each year the ... local and regional authorities work together to put the service into operation in the protected area. The idea is to continue to allow the public to access the beach, while maintaining the “conservation of the extraordinary environmental values” of the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs natural area.

Last year an estimated 11,300 individual car journeys down to the beaches were saved, with people parking at the top of the cliffs and using the regular shuttle bus. The Andalusian regional government said in a statement that the bus service is a "vital tool for the protection of one of the most valuable natural areas on the Andalusian coast, preventing the pressure that would result from a massive influx of private vehicles during the months of peak tourist season’"

Almost 34,000 users

According to public data, the shuttle service was used by a total of 33,952 people between June and September 2025, meaning that approximately 11,317 private vehicles were kept off the roads within the Maro–Cerro Gordo cliff area, an estimate based on an average of three people per vehicle.

The statement also pointed out that the importance of the service is not limited solely to the environmental protection of the natural area, but that it is an essential measure for safety and emergency management. “Cantarriján beach has only one access and exit road. In the event of an emergency, particularly a wildfire during the summer months, the presence of hundreds of private vehicles parked next to the beach could cause that single evacuation route to become gridlocked, hindering both the orderly evacuation of beachgoers and the access of the emergency services."

Two car parks

The facilities for the 2026 season will include two car parks for users, providing a total of 180 parking spaces: 75 in the main car park, 82 in the secondary car park, 16 spaces for motorbikes, two spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility and five spaces specifically for bicycles.

The service will also run daily between 9am and 9pm, with services running approximately every ten to fifteen minutes. From Monday to Friday, two 22-seater buses will operate, while at weekends and on public holidays a third 20-seater bus will be added to meet the increased demand. During August, which is considered the busiest period, the service will have three buses in operation every day of the week.

The price of a return ticket remains at three euros and travel passes are available

The price of a return ticket remains at three euros; there is also the option to buy a weekly pass for 15.75 euros and a ten-day pass for 22.50 euros.

Alongside the transport service, the regional government operates an environmental information point located next to the access barrier at the car park, which provides assistance to visitors and promotes the natural heritage of the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs nature reserve.

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