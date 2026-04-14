Naturists no longer welcome at popular Costra Tropical beach bars

MJ Arrebola Granada Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 16:25 Share

In the heart of the natural area of Maro-Cerro Gordo on the border between the Costa del Sol and Granada province's Costa Tropical Cantarriján beach has always been synonymous with freedom, coexistence and respect. For decades, this corner of Almuñécar has been one of the great references of naturism in Andalucía, a place where naturists and people in clothes have shared space without conflict and with a good atmosphere.

In the last few weeks, this seemingly "unbreakable" good atmosphere has been changed by a decision that has caused conflict between the naturist community and the owners of the beach bars in the area.

The conflict is due to a change of criteria at La Barraca and La Bola Marina beach bars, which - according to the association of friends of Cantarriján naturist beach (AAPNC) - have begun to demand that naturists dress in order to be able to use certain areas or services where, until now, this requirement did not exist or was more flexible.

The association has been working for approximately nine years with the aim of giving visibility to naturism and promoting coexistence on the beach. During this time, they claim to have worked constantly with the beach bars, especially with La Barraca, to establish agreements that would allow naturists to be accepted at the bars.

As a result of these conversations, about four years ago a 'naturist optional' area was set up in La Barraca, a space where both naturists and clothed people could share without restrictions.

In addition, according to them, during the past year, eating was allowed in the outside areas of the beach bars, with the condition of wearing sarongs when getting up.

However, this year the situation has changed. In a meeting between the association and the owners of the beach bars, the association was told that they "could not be naked on their premises, that they had already taken a decision and that they did not want to go back", explains the president of the association, José Gamero.

Gamero says that the bar owners gave a number of reasons for the decision, from the supposed lack of profitability of the naturist space to the discomfort of some staff or customers in the presence of naked people: "Naturists and people with clothes have shared this space for years with respect", the association points out.

"It is not profitable".

The business owners involved deny that this is a radical change or a measure against nudism. Manuel García Novo, manager of La Bola Marina, says that his position has always been the same: "The beach is naturists but the business has never been adapted to serve naturists. We have always asked for minimum hygiene standards".

In his case, he states that he has never allowed access to completely naked customers apart from occasional or exceptional situations outside normal business hours.

Rosario Barbero, owner of La Barraca, explains that the decision to close the naturist area is strictly economic. "It was an area that was not profitable. If I can't make ends meet, I can't keep it open. I have the right as the owner to make decisions about my business". Barbero adds that most of the naturists who come to the beach already wear sarongs to access the restaurant.

The association warns that decisions like this could put the historical identity of Cantarriján at risk. "This could be the beginning of a change. Little by little the naturist character of the beach could be lost".

The arguments do not convince the association and for the moment, the talks have not borne fruit and the positions are still far apart. Even so, the association assures that the door to understanding remains open.