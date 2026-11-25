The port of Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical brought to a close the best cruise season in its history on Tuesday 24 ... November with the arrival of Le Champlain. The luxury French liner provided the perfect finale to a year that saw a total of 67 port calls, a figure that surpasses all previous records for the port.

Le Champlain is owned by the Ponant cruise line, was built in 2018 and measures 131 metres in length. It has a maximum capacity of 184 passengers and 134 passengers, along with a crew of 119, sailed into Motril as part of a seven-night itinerary taking in Malta, Sicily, Tunisia, Algeria, Cartagena, Melilla, Motril and Malaga. Prices range from 9,360 to 15,850 euros per person and according to the information provided, the passengers are mainly French.

Passengers on board the Le Champlain enjoy “an intimate and refined experience exploring off-the-beaten-track destinations, as this is a small ship in which every space is designed to combine comfort, elegance and discovery," according to the company's information.

Outdoors, guests can enjoy an infinity pool with sea views and the the spa, in partnership with SOTHYS and Davines, offers an extensive range of treatments, massages and hairdressing services, complemented by a sauna and gym. The lounges and bars, including the Grand Salon and the Salón Observatorio, “are cosy and elegant spaces that invite guests to share moments to suit all tastes”.

Chef's kitchen

The French-inspired cuisine features dishes by chef Alain Ducasse, who is world-renowned for his haute cuisine and for being the first chef to achieve three Michelin stars at three different restaurants.

The Blue Eye is an underwater lounge with panoramic windows that allows you to observe the seabed and listen to the sounds of the ocean.

On board the ship, passengers can attend talks given by guest speakers and the naturalist teams, as well as shows, concerts and performances by professional dancers and musicians.

Read comprehensive news from the Costa Tropical.