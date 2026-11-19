The Port of Motril on Granada's Costa Tropical has welcomed the superyacht Symmetry, a spectacular 67-metre-long pleasure craft built by the prestigious ... Italian shipyard Benetti and launched only this year. It is one of the most outstanding vessels in the large luxury yacht segment, designed to offer its passengers a cruising experience that combines exclusivity, comfort, technology and personalised service.

The yacht has six cabins, comprising one master suite, three double cabins and two that can be configured as either double or twin, with capacity for up to 12 guests. A professional crew of 17 works on board, responsible for providing personalised service and attending to all the guests’ needs while at sea and during stopovers.

Its facilities include spacious outdoor areas, designed to allow guests to enjoy the sea and sailing, a deck-side hot tub, a swimming platform, a beach club, a gym and various leisure and relaxation areas. It also features an advanced stabilisation system that ensures a more comfortable ride, both while at a cruising speed of 14 knots and when anchored.

Symmetry sails to various international destinations in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Its cruising areas include Spain, France, Italy, Monaco and Malta, as well as Caribbean destinations such as Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, Anguilla, the Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda and Saint Lucia. Its itineraries are tailor-made, combining anchorage spots in natural settings, visits to coastal towns and dining experiences by the sea.

It operates in the Mediterranean in the summer and in the Caribbean and the Bahamas in the winter, with approximate rates ranging from 725,000 to 775,000 euros per week plus expenses, according to the specialist website YachtCharterFleet.

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