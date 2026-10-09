Head to Almuñécar for a taste of Germany this weekend

Jennie Rhodes 09/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:01h.

El Majuelo park in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical is hosting Oktoberfest from Friday 9 until Sunday 11 October, with German beer, food and live music throughout the weekend. The event starts at 1pm on each day and lasts until midnight.

Five different food stalls will be serving up German classics such as pork knuckle, mashed potatoes, German salad and pretzels, as well as pizzas, hot dogs and Moroccan and Indian cuisine.

“We want people to come and have a good time, to eat, listen to music and enjoy themselves. There’s something on throughout the weekend and everyone can find a time to come along,” said the councillor for tourism, Lucía González.

On Friday at 6.30 pm, Juanma Alaminos will perform, while at 9.30pm it will be The Killer Rockets’ turn. On Saturday at 9.30pm, Green River Rock & Roll will take to the stage and on Sunday at 6.30 pm the band Blue Moons will round off the day’s events.

Oktoberfest is also taking place in Algarrobo Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol this weekend.