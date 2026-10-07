German beers, music and gifts for Oktoberfest in Algarrobo Costa

Beer lovers can head to Algarrobo Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol this weekend for its annual Oktoberfest, which is now in its twentieth ... year. The event will run from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 October with 16 food and drink stalls serving German and Spanish specialities. In addition, during the festival at the Centro Internacional residential area, there will be free beer giveaways, prize draws and the traditional beer mug holding competition.

To mark the 20th anniversary, everyone who attends dressed in traditional German costume will receive a free commemorative mug engraved with the name of the festival and its anniversary. Hats will also be handed out to attendees free of charge.

Glasses of beer will be handed out at random, with a limit of one per person and every drink costing more than five euros will entitle the customer to a ticket, while stocks last, to take part in a prize draw for an Iberian ham (including a ham holder) and a five-litre bottle of olive oil.

German specialities such as pork knuckles and sausages, alongside Spanish dishes such as paella, among others will also be on offer and there are concerts planned for both days. On Friday at 8.30pm the Flying Lee Band will be performing, Rockopop will take to the stage at 9.30 pm and DJ Worzel will round off the first day from 10.30 pm.

On Saturday, the celebrations will start at 1pm with Dúo Corazón. At 3.30 pm, DJ Worzel will take to the stage followed by another performance by Dúo Corazón at 4pm. At 5.30 pm, it will be Dany Moré’s turn; at 7pm, Dúo Corazón will return; at 8pm DJ Worzel will be back and at 9pm, Stereo 80 will perform. DJ Worzel will then keep the party going from 11pm.

On Sunday, Dúo Corazón will be on at 1pm, DJ Moosi will perform at 2.45pm and Dúo Corazón will return at 3.30pm. The programme will include a new edition of the beer-mug-holding competition and Money Makers will take to the stage from 5.00 pm to round off the festival.

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