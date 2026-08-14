Eclipse
Dolphins spotted 'watching the eclipse' off Granada's Costa Tropical
The animals were filmed about five miles offshore from Motril, just as the moon started to cover the sun
Carlos Balboa
Granada
The eclipse of Wednesday 12 August was a memorable moment for millions of people across the whole of Spain and it would seem that ... a pod of dolphins off the coast of Granada province didn't want to miss the spectacle either.
The dolphins were filmed by ‘Litoral de Granada-UGR from the University of Granada about five miles offshore from Motril, just as the phenomenon was taking place.
In the video captured by Litoral de Granada-UGR the dolphins can be seen taking in turns to jump out of the water apparently trying to catch glimpses of the eclipse.