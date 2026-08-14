Dolphins spotted 'watching the eclipse' off Granada's Costa Tropical

The eclipse of Wednesday 12 August was a memorable moment for millions of people across the whole of Spain and it would seem that ... a pod of dolphins off the coast of Granada province didn't want to miss the spectacle either.

The dolphins were filmed by ‘Litoral de Granada-UGR from the University of Granada about five miles offshore from Motril, just as the phenomenon was taking place.

In the video captured by Litoral de Granada-UGR the dolphins can be seen taking in turns to jump out of the water apparently trying to catch glimpses of the eclipse.