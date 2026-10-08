Costa Tropical makes progress with construction of 118 new social housing units

Two new social housing developments will provide a total of 118 homes in Almuñécar and La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical. In El ... Tesorillo, 100 homes are planned, while in La Herradura a further 18 are planned next to the indoor sports hall.

Both developments are privately funded and have received favourable reports from the town hall, meaning they can proceed with the necessary procedures to obtain the relevant planning permission.

The mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, has pointed out that access to housing is one of the main concerns for many families: “We want people who work in Almuñécar and La Herradura to be able to afford to live here. We want our young people to be able to start their lives here and we don’t want families to have to leave simply because they cannot find a home they can afford,” he said.

These 118 homes are in addition to the 60 affordable rental homes being built in P4, bringing the total to 178 homes linked to various social housing or affordable rental schemes. According to Ruiz Joya, behind these homes “there are young people, couples who want to start a family and residents who want to continue living in their local area”, he said.

Maximum age

The town hall also offers municipal rent subsidies, which have so far benefited more than 70 young people in the municipality. Work is under way to amend the scheme to raise the maximum age for eligibility to 45.

“The housing problem no longer affects only those in their 20s. There are people aged 35, 40 or 45 who are also struggling to find somewhere to rent,” said Ruiz Joya. “Almuñécar and La Herradura must grow in a way that enables their residents to continue living here. We want a municipality that creates opportunities, attracts investment and continues to grow, but one in which it is also possible to build a life. Because a town has a future when its young people can imagine their own future within it.”

The mayor has pointed out that access to housing requires a range of measures, including facilitating the construction of social housing, promoting affordable rental accommodation and maintaining rental support for those who find it most difficult to afford the costs.

“We are not going to solve such a complex problem overnight. But we can make land available, facilitate projects, speed up administrative procedures, collaborate with the private sector where social housing is involved, and provide direct assistance to those who struggle to pay their rent," he said.