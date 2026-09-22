Marbella to draw lots for 25 affordable homes on the Golden Mile before year-end

If you are registered as a resident in Marbella, do not own a property and would like to own an affordable home on the luxurious ... Golden Mile, your opportunity begins on 1 October.

That is the deadline Marbella town hall has set for registering with its housing applicants register in order to apply for one of the 25 social housing flats that developer Sierra Blanca is building in Arroyo Palomera, on the Golden Mile.

The allocation of the homes will take place through a public draw before the end of the year, as Mayor Ángeles Muñoz has stated.

Half of the homes will go to people under the age of 35, while the remainder will be allocated under the limited-price housing scheme. One home will be reserved for applicants with reduced mobility and another for people with other disabilities.

Young applicants must have an income below three times the Iprem (Spain's public income indicator, set at 8,400 euros a year in 2026), while other potential beneficiaries must have an income no higher than seven times the Iprem.

The development will include landscaped areas, a swimming pool, parking spaces and storage rooms. The homes will all have three bedrooms, with floor areas ranging from 74 to 86 square metres, spread across a three-storey block.

Once registration closes on 1 October, the town hall will publish a provisional list of applicants, followed by a definitive list before the public draw takes place.

Muñoz said the housing applicants register currently contains 3,899 people, including 2,345 under the age of 35. Of these, 34 have reduced mobility and 168 have other disabilities.

"It is great news and forms part of the planning work the town hall is carrying out in this area," Muñoz said.

She added: "We already have 500 homes completed or under construction and our aim is to promote another 700, which would bring the total to around 1,200 homes. We want to continue increasing that number in the future."

16,000 euros in financial assistance

The mayor also highlighted the financial support available to help successful applicants afford the homes. Each recipient will receive a 10,000-euro grant from the town hall, with the developer providing a further 6,000 euros.

Muñoz urged everyone who meets the requirements to "check their details on the housing applicants register and complete the necessary procedures to apply for these homes".

The mayor pointed out that this latest development comes just days after the council laid the foundation stone in San Pedro Alcántara for another 172 affordable homes for rent.

View up-to-date local news for Marbella and San Pedro