The corner of the Cadiz coast that 'defies the horizon'

The beaches of Cadiz are, undoubtedly, a huge attraction for locals and visitors alike. On the coast of Cadiz we can find spectacular places, many ... of which are frequently featured in travel magazines as must-visit spots.

One of the latest publications to focus on a corner of Cadiz is the magazine Viajar. The publication features four corners of the Andalusian coast. In the province of Cadiz, the Bolonia dune stands out, saying that "it rises up like a natural wonder that seems to defy the horizon". It is a 30-metre high dune with a front of more than 200 metres.

As the publication states, the Duna de Bolonia is part of the Parque Natural del Estrecho and is one of the most unique dune systems in Andalucía.

The beach of Bolonia at the foot of this dune also stands out, and it is a place that surf lovers will find on the maps thanks to the winds that are frequent in this area.

As well as the coast, not far from this area we can find the archaeological site of Baelo Claudia: an ancient Roman town that began as a fishing village.

Climbing the dune

To climb the dune, you first have to get to Bolonia beach. The easiest way to get there is by car. It is recommended to wear comfortable clothes and not to carry heavy objects.

It is estimated that the climb can take a total of twenty minutes. The reward for the effort is being able to enjoy the scenery from the top. Although on one side you will only see a mass of pine trees, on the other you can see the beach and the sea. And if the day is clear, the outline of the African coast can be seen on the horizon.