Simon and Lisa, the British couple rescued from the Bédar ravine, remain in a serious condition accompanied by their children

«Thank you to the Guardia Civil for helping to fulfil Simon and Lisa's wish to be reunited with their children,» say the relatives ... of the British couple, who were rescued from the side of a ravine in Bédar in the early hours of Friday morning by three Guardia Civil officers as the forest fire raged fiercely across various parts of this region in eastern Almeria, leaving them with burns covering 40 per cent of their bodies.

Through the GoFundMe platform, the family have launched a campaign to raise funds to help cover the costs of this unexpected emergency which has hit the couple hard. These include accommodation, travel and food. Thanks to this outpouring of support, the family have so far raised over 50,000 pounds from more than a thousand donations.

Simon and Lisa remain in a critical condition in the burns unit at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, and in the message, their relatives express their gratitude for the «extraordinary» efforts made by the Guardia Civil to fulfil their parents' request to be saved so that they could see their children. «Thanks to them, their three children are now by their side in Spain,» they say.

In the message, they explain that while Simon and Lisa continue to receive lifesaving treatment, «our family is facing significant financial pressures that extend beyond what insurance is able to cover. These include loss of earnings, ongoing travel, replacement clothing and essential items, communication costs, and many unforeseen expenses.»

They are therefore continuing to raise funds to «help ease the financial burden on our family», so that they can focus on what matters most, such as «being there for Simon and Lisa during this unimaginably difficult time».

«Every donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends. Your kindness, support and prayers mean more to us than words can express.»

The family have also expressed their «heartfelt gratitude» to the people of Spain and the community of Bédar for «the support they have shown during this devastating time» and thanked the emergency services for their intervention, in particular to «the Guardia Civil officers, whose courage and determination against all odds helped fulfil Simon and Lisa's wish to be reunited with their children».